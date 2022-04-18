Overview

Dr. Hazem Shehata, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Yuma, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from MIDDLETOWN REGIONAL HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Yuma Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Shehata works at Hazem Shehata MD in Yuma, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.