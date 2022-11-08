Overview

Dr. Hazem Sokkar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Sokkar works at Psychiatry Of Tulsa in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.