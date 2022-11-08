Dr. Hazem Sokkar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sokkar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hazem Sokkar, MD
Dr. Hazem Sokkar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Serenity Psychiatric Services4833 S Sheridan Rd Ste 408, Tulsa, OK 74145 Directions (918) 627-8858
- 2 6108 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 627-8858
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
When i first went to see Dr. Sokkar my personal and professional life was a mess. I have made significant progress since seeing Dr. Sokkar and i would not think of changing my course of treatment.
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Sokkar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sokkar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sokkar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sokkar.
