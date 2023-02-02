See All Rheumatologists in Michigan Center, MI
Dr. Hazem Zebda, MD

Rheumatology
4.7 (40)
Map Pin Small Michigan Center, MI
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Hazem Zebda, MD

Dr. Hazem Zebda, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Michigan Center, MI. 

Dr. Zebda works at Henry Ford Allegiance Health Center - Michigan Center in Michigan Center, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zebda's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Henry Ford Allegiance Health Center - Michigan Center
    4304 Page Ave, Michigan Center, MI 49254 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 205-7224

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Henry Ford Allegiance Health
  • Oaklawn Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Anemia
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Anemia

Treatment frequency



Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Hazem Zebda, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528447968
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hazem Zebda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zebda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zebda has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zebda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zebda works at Henry Ford Allegiance Health Center - Michigan Center in Michigan Center, MI. View the full address on Dr. Zebda’s profile.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Zebda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zebda.

