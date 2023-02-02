Dr. Hazem Zebda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zebda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hazem Zebda, MD
Overview of Dr. Hazem Zebda, MD
Dr. Hazem Zebda, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Michigan Center, MI.
Dr. Zebda works at
Dr. Zebda's Office Locations
-
1
Henry Ford Allegiance Health Center - Michigan Center4304 Page Ave, Michigan Center, MI 49254 Directions (517) 205-7224
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Allegiance Health
- Oaklawn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zebda?
Dr. Zebda always listens to my concerns, explains things I don't understand and seems genuinely concerned for my wellbeing.
About Dr. Hazem Zebda, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1528447968
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zebda has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zebda accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zebda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zebda works at
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Zebda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zebda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zebda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zebda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.