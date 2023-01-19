See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Rancho Mirage, CA
Dr. Hazmer Cassim, DO

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
4.5 (183)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Hazmer Cassim, DO

Dr. Hazmer Cassim, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.

Dr. Cassim works at Eisenhower Desert Orthopedic Center in Rancho Mirage, CA with other offices in La Quinta, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain and Arthritis of the Elbow along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cassim's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Eisenhower Medical Center
    39000 Bob Hope Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 568-2684
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Eisenhower George & Julia Argyros Health Center
    45280 Seeley Dr Fl 2, La Quinta, CA 92253 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 568-2684
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Back Pain
Arthritis of the Elbow
Acute Postoperative Pain
Back Pain
Arthritis of the Elbow
Acute Postoperative Pain

Back Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Pain Rehabilitation and Management Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 183 ratings
    Patient Ratings (183)
    5 Star
    (158)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (19)
    Jan 19, 2023
Awesome dr and staff!
— Jan 19, 2023
    About Dr. Hazmer Cassim, DO

    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1063611168
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
    • University Of Minnesota
    • Palmetto General Hospital
    • Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hazmer Cassim, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cassim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cassim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cassim accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Cassim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cassim has seen patients for Back Pain and Arthritis of the Elbow, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cassim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    183 patients have reviewed Dr. Cassim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cassim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cassim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cassim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

