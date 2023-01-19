Overview of Dr. Hazmer Cassim, DO

Dr. Hazmer Cassim, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.



Dr. Cassim works at Eisenhower Desert Orthopedic Center in Rancho Mirage, CA with other offices in La Quinta, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain and Arthritis of the Elbow along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.