Dr. Sun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. He Sun, MD
Overview of Dr. He Sun, MD
Dr. He Sun, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Griffin Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Sun works at
Dr. Sun's Office Locations
1
Adler Geriatrics Assessment Ctr874 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 06519 Directions (203) 688-6361
2
Yale New Haven Hospital20 York St, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (203) 688-5045
Hospital Affiliations
- Griffin Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is a warm and caring doctor and I trust her completely.
About Dr. He Sun, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1184112203
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Family Practice, Geriatric Medicine and Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
