Dr. Heakyung Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Heakyung Kim, MD
Dr. Heakyung Kim, MD is a Pediatric Rehabilitation Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Rehabilitation, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Rehabilitation. They graduated from Ewha Womans University School Of Medicine|Ewha Womans University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Kim's Office Locations
CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion180 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
ColumbiaDoctors - 525 East 68th Street525 East 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kim is excellent for cerebral palsy patients. I’ve been here since July 19,2012
About Dr. Heakyung Kim, MD
- Pediatric Rehabilitation
- 39 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1316960560
Education & Certifications
- Ewha Womans University School Of Medicine|Ewha Womans University, School Of Medicine
- Pediatric Rehabilitation and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
