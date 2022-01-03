See All Pediatric Rehabilitation Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Heakyung Kim, MD

Pediatric Rehabilitation
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Heakyung Kim, MD

Dr. Heakyung Kim, MD is a Pediatric Rehabilitation Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Rehabilitation, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Rehabilitation. They graduated from Ewha Womans University School Of Medicine|Ewha Womans University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Kim works at CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebral Palsy and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kim's Office Locations

    CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion
    180 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    ColumbiaDoctors - 525 East 68th Street
    525 East 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Baclofen Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Botox® for Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
Botox® for Upper Limb Spasticity Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leg Pain
Leukodystrophy Chevron Icon
Limb Length Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Atrophy Chevron Icon
Muscle Diseases Chevron Icon
Muscle Pain Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Neuromuscular Diseases Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pediatric Neurological Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rehabilitation After Stroke or Trauma Chevron Icon
Scissoring Gait Chevron Icon
Sialorrhea Chevron Icon
Spastic Gait Chevron Icon
Spasticity Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stiffness Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Stroke Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • Vytra Health Plans
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Heakyung Kim, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Rehabilitation
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316960560
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Ewha Womans University School Of Medicine|Ewha Womans University, School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Rehabilitation and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Heakyung Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kim works at CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kim’s profile.

    Dr. Kim has seen patients for Cerebral Palsy and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

