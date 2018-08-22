Dr. Heath Hoffman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoffman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heath Hoffman, DPM
Overview of Dr. Heath Hoffman, DPM
Dr. Heath Hoffman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Drake University and is affiliated with SwedishAmerican Hospital.
Dr. Hoffman's Office Locations
Brookside Specialty Center1253 N ALPINE RD, Rockford, IL 61107 Directions (779) 696-9201Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Rosecrance Swedish American Collaboration1401 E State St, Rockford, IL 61104 Directions (779) 696-4013
Hospital Affiliations
- SwedishAmerican Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Waited a couple weeks before getting appointment, but Staff was great and my wait time at the clinic was minimal. The exam was done efficiently and the information concerning the diagnosis presented in an understandable manor.
About Dr. Heath Hoffman, DPM
- Podiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Drake University
Dr. Hoffman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoffman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoffman works at
Dr. Hoffman has seen patients for Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoffman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoffman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoffman.
