Dr. Heath Miller, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.1 (13)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Heath Miller, MD

Dr. Heath Miller, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Med Ctr and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake and Swedish First Hill Campus.

Dr. Miller works at Women's Health Care Center at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Miller's Office Locations

    Women's Health Care Center at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt
    4245 Roosevelt Way NE Fl 4, Seattle, WA 98105

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UW Medical Center - Montlake
  • Swedish First Hill Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pelvic Pain
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Myomectomy Chevron Icon
Dermoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Myomectomy Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Vaginal Hysterectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Leiomyoma Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Endometriosis Resection With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Stage 4 Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Supracervical Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    
    About Dr. Heath Miller, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    NPI Number
    • 1447246731
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Univ Washington Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Wake Forest Univ Med Ctr
    Undergraduate School
    • Unc At Chapel Hill
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Heath Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Miller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Miller works at Women's Health Care Center at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Miller’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

