Dr. Heath Miller, MD
Overview of Dr. Heath Miller, MD
Dr. Heath Miller, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Med Ctr and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake and Swedish First Hill Campus.
Dr. Miller works at
Dr. Miller's Office Locations
Women's Health Care Center at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt4245 Roosevelt Way NE Fl 4, Seattle, WA 98105 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
- Swedish First Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Miller hands down is the best doctor that I’ve been to. His surgical skills and bedside manner is exceptional . He truly cares and listens to your needs. My surgery went really well and I was back to work within a week with no issues.
About Dr. Heath Miller, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English, German
Education & Certifications
- Univ Washington Med Ctr
- Wake Forest Univ Med Ctr
- Unc At Chapel Hill
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller speaks German.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
