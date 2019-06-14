See All General Surgeons in Decatur, TX
Dr. Heath Smith, MD

General Surgery
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Heath Smith, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Decatur, TX. They graduated from Texas A&M University / Main Campus and is affiliated with WHS East Campus.

Dr. Smith works at Wise Regional Health System Hospital in Decatur, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sleeve Gastrectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wise Health System
    609 Medical Center Dr, Decatur, TX 76234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (940) 627-5921
  2. 2
    Psymed Health
    2014 Ben Merritt Dr Ste A, Decatur, TX 76234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (940) 249-9009

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • WHS East Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Obesity
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Obesity
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)

Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 14, 2019
    I will always appreciate Dr.Smith. He stepped up and helped me out when another surgeon that did my surgery that did not go well. I will always appreciate Dr Smith for helping me when no one else would.
    Vicky Cochran — Jun 14, 2019
    About Dr. Heath Smith, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558505511
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Texas A&M University / Main Campus
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Heath Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Smith works at Wise Regional Health System Hospital in Decatur, TX. View the full address on Dr. Smith’s profile.

    Dr. Smith has seen patients for Sleeve Gastrectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

