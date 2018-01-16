Overview

Dr. Shannon Trowell, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Acworth, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from HOLY FAMILY COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Gordon and Chi Memorial Hospital- Georgia.



Dr. Trowell works at Governors MedSpa & Concierge Medicine in Acworth, GA with other offices in Calhoun, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.