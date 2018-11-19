Overview of Dr. Heather Adkins, MD

Dr. Heather Adkins, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED.



Dr. Adkins works at Adkins Headache Center, PLLC in Durham, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.