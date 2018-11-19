See All Neurologists in Durham, NC
Dr. Heather Adkins, MD

Neurology
3.8 (41)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Heather Adkins, MD

Dr. Heather Adkins, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED.

Dr. Adkins works at Adkins Headache Center, PLLC in Durham, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Adkins' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Adkins Headache Center, PLLC
    1910 Sedwick Rd Ste 400A, Durham, NC 27713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 907-2377
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Sudoscan
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Sudoscan

Treatment frequency



Migraine Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Basilar Migraine Chevron Icon
Benign Exertional Headache Chevron Icon
Benign Paroxyzmal Vertigo of Childhood Chevron Icon
Benign Sex Headache Chevron Icon
Botox® for Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Central Vestibular Vertigo Chevron Icon
Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Tension-Type Headache Chevron Icon
Classic Migraine Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Common Migraine Chevron Icon
Complicated Migraine Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cough Headache Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Drug Rebound Headache Chevron Icon
Facioplegic Migraine Chevron Icon
Familial Hemiplegic Migraine Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache-Free Migraine Chevron Icon
Headaches (Shunt Related) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Headache Chevron Icon
Icepick Headache Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Migraine, Hormone-Induced Chevron Icon
Migrainous Stupor Migraine Chevron Icon
Migrainous Vertigo Chevron Icon
Mild Headache Chevron Icon
Muscle Contraction Headache Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Oculomotor Migraine Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Headache Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Recurrent Headache Chevron Icon
Retinal Migraine Chevron Icon
Severe Headache Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Vascular Headache Chevron Icon
Visual Migraine Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Nov 19, 2018
    Dr. Adkins is in my opinion the best neurologist to she if you have chronic migraines or headaches. She is through and does not leave any stone unturned with diagnosis and treatment. Head pain is a very tricky thing. There are no labs or test that can be ran to diagnose. Dr. Adkins takes the time and really gets to know her patients pior to treatment. I highly recommend her if you’re have any kind of chronic head pain.
    NC — Nov 19, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Heather Adkins, MD
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Heather Adkins, MD.

    About Dr. Heather Adkins, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255351805
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of North Carolina Hospital
    Internship
    • University of Louisville Hospital
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Heather Adkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Adkins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Adkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Adkins works at Adkins Headache Center, PLLC in Durham, NC. View the full address on Dr. Adkins’s profile.

    Dr. Adkins has seen patients for Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Adkins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adkins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

