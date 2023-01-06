Overview of Dr. Heather Bacala, MD

Dr. Heather Bacala, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SINT EUSTATIUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital.



Dr. Bacala works at Heather Bacala MD in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.