Dr. Heather Bacala, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Heather Bacala, MD
Dr. Heather Bacala, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SINT EUSTATIUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital.
Dr. Bacala's Office Locations
-
1
Heather Bacala MD6850 N Durango Dr Ste 401, Las Vegas, NV 89149 Directions (702) 463-2981
-
2
Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center6900 N Durango Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89149 Directions (702) 438-4692
-
3
Specialty Surgery Center7250 Cathedral Rock Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 933-3999
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am thrilled to have found Dr. Bacala! She’s extremely knowledgable, friendly and made me feel at ease. She was able to diagnose some concerns that I had whereas my last ob/gyn dismissed them all. Her office is absolutely beautiful and clean. It was the most pleasant gyn visit I’ve had in 20 years.
About Dr. Heather Bacala, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1114281706
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SINT EUSTATIUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bacala has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bacala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bacala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bacala has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bacala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Bacala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bacala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bacala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bacala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.