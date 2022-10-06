Dr. Heather Barton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heather Barton, MD
Overview of Dr. Heather Barton, MD
Dr. Heather Barton, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lewes, DE.
Dr. Barton's Office Locations
Seaside Gastroenterology Consultants1309 Savannah Rd, Lewes, DE 19958 Directions (302) 645-6698
Beebe424 Savannah Rd, Lewes, DE 19958 Directions (302) 645-3525
Musc Health of Medical University of South Carolina169 Ashley Ave, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions (843) 792-2179
Hospital Affiliations
- Beebe Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
She listened, asked privatize questions, sincerely seemed to want to help spent time and scheduled endoscopy 4 days later
About Dr. Heather Barton, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Barton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barton has seen patients for Diarrhea and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Barton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barton.
