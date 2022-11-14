See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Heather Benson, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Heather Benson, MD

Dr. Heather Benson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. 

Dr. Benson works at Community Phys Network Ob/Gyn in Indianapolis, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Benson's Office Locations

    Community Phys Network Ob/Gyn
    1400 N Ritter Ave Ste 431, Indianapolis, IN 46219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 355-9220
    Indiana Interventional Pain LLC
    5445 E 16th St, Indianapolis, IN 46218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 355-3090

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital East

Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Syphilis Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 14, 2022
    Dr. Heather Benson is TOP TIER!!!CREAM OF THE CROP, UNMATCHED!!!!I absolutely wish she could have been my OBGYN years ago. I guess I was a little late by actually caring who I went too. However I have her NOW and am EXTREMLY grateful for her. I have had 5 children. Dr. Benson has been my OB for this last and final pregnancy. She is the only OB Dr. that treated me and that has delivered my baby. Dr. Benson listens to ALL concerns. Her follow up response is UNMATCHED. She will call you at home, send you a message via my chart. She will check on you no matter the time or hour of the day. She does NOT make you feel crazy for how your feeling. She does NOT try to make you feel a different type of way then what and how your feeling. She gives you treatment plans with options. S he also gives alternatives if the plans she has given does not go accordingly. . I would NOT want to be under any other care but hers. She is the best. TOP TIER
    Shawnte Smith — Nov 14, 2022
    About Dr. Heather Benson, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780031146
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Benson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Benson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Benson works at Community Phys Network Ob/Gyn in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Dr. Benson’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Benson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

