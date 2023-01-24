Dr. Heather Bourkovski, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bourkovski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heather Bourkovski, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Heather Bourkovski, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grand Junction, CO.
Dr. Bourkovski works at
Womens Healthcare Western CO2525 N 8th St Ste 202, Grand Junction, CO 81501 Directions (970) 245-1168
- Saint Marys Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Dr B got me through two high risk pregnancies. She kept me safe and she kept my babies safe. She is experienced, professional, compassionate and her bedside manner is amazing. It’s no accident that she is considered one of the best loved and most trusted OB-GYNs in the area.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1730147000
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Bourkovski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bourkovski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bourkovski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bourkovski has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Miscarriages, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bourkovski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Bourkovski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bourkovski.
