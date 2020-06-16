Dr. Heather Brandon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brandon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heather Brandon, MD
Overview of Dr. Heather Brandon, MD
Dr. Heather Brandon, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio.
Dr. Brandon works at
Dr. Brandon's Office Locations
Pedidocs Pllc9838 Westover Hills Blvd, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 733-4362
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We’ve been seen Dr. Brandon for about 14 years now. She always takes the time to hear our concerns. We’ve since moved out of area and we still come back to see her!
About Dr. Heather Brandon, MD
- Pediatrics
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1033220686
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brandon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brandon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brandon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Brandon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brandon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brandon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brandon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.