Dr. Brien has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heather Brien, MD
Overview of Dr. Heather Brien, MD
Dr. Heather Brien, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Brien works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Brien's Office Locations
-
1
Jeanne M Spudick DO Apc361 Hospital Rd Ste 227, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 999-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brien?
Dr. Brien is the best doctor I have ever dealt with, and I have dealt with quite a few, both through work and as a patient. Dr. Brien is a brilliant physician, caring, and easily reachable. After bouncing around to many doctors who were unable to figure out what was wrong with me, Dr. Brien quickly diagnosed my condition and, literally, saved my life. She also maintains a very efficient staff and an immaculate office. The best!
About Dr. Heather Brien, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1154375780
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brien accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brien works at
Dr. Brien has seen patients for Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Venous Insufficiency and Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brien on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Brien. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brien.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brien, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brien appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.