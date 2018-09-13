Dr. Heather Hoffmeyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoffmeyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heather Hoffmeyer, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Heather Hoffmeyer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas Medical Center and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital.
Boulder Medical Center - Boulder - Foothills4745 Arapahoe Ave Ste 200, Boulder, CO 80303 Directions (303) 440-3076Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Foothills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Can't say enough good things about Dr. Bright Hoffmeyer as a physician and surgeon! She removed a cyst size of large orange. I was apprehensive as I had the same surgery 30 years ago - back then it was 5 days in hospital w/ lots of pain, drugs, nausea plus a 4 week recovery & an awful scar. The surgery today was 1/2 day, very little pain & nausea, minimal scarring & a very quick recovery with very little down time! Dr. Bright Hoffmeyer was wonderful throughout the entire process!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- University Of California, Davis
- University of Kansas Medical Center
- University of Colorado
Dr. Hoffmeyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoffmeyer accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoffmeyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoffmeyer has seen patients for Cervical Polyps, Ovarian Cysts and HPV (Human Papillomavirus), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoffmeyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoffmeyer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoffmeyer.
