See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Boulder, CO
Dr. Heather Hoffmeyer, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Heather Hoffmeyer, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.8 (33)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Heather Hoffmeyer, MD

Dr. Heather Hoffmeyer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas Medical Center and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital.

Dr. Hoffmeyer works at Boulder Medical Center in Boulder, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Polyps, Ovarian Cysts and HPV (Human Papillomavirus) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Hoffmeyer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Boulder Medical Center - Boulder - Foothills
    4745 Arapahoe Ave Ste 200, Boulder, CO 80303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 440-3076
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Foothills Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cervical Polyps
Ovarian Cysts
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Cervical Polyps
Ovarian Cysts
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hoffmeyer?

    Sep 13, 2018
    Can't say enough good things about Dr. Bright Hoffmeyer as a physician and surgeon! She removed a cyst size of large orange. I was apprehensive as I had the same surgery 30 years ago - back then it was 5 days in hospital w/ lots of pain, drugs, nausea plus a 4 week recovery & an awful scar. The surgery today was 1/2 day, very little pain & nausea, minimal scarring & a very quick recovery with very little down time! Dr. Bright Hoffmeyer was wonderful throughout the entire process!
    Robin B in Boulder, CO — Sep 13, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Heather Hoffmeyer, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Heather Hoffmeyer, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hoffmeyer to family and friends

    Dr. Hoffmeyer's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hoffmeyer

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Heather Hoffmeyer, MD.

    About Dr. Heather Hoffmeyer, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336116946
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of California, Davis
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Kansas Medical Center
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Colorado
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Heather Hoffmeyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoffmeyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hoffmeyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hoffmeyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hoffmeyer works at Boulder Medical Center in Boulder, CO. View the full address on Dr. Hoffmeyer’s profile.

    Dr. Hoffmeyer has seen patients for Cervical Polyps, Ovarian Cysts and HPV (Human Papillomavirus), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoffmeyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoffmeyer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoffmeyer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoffmeyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoffmeyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Heather Hoffmeyer, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.