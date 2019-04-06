Dr. Heather Britton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Britton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heather Britton, MD
Overview of Dr. Heather Britton, MD
Dr. Heather Britton, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Margate, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Britton works at
Dr. Britton's Office Locations
Neurology Center of North Broward2825 N State Road 7 Ste 207, Margate, FL 33063 Directions (954) 979-1212
Northwest Medical Center2801 N State Road 7, Margate, FL 33063 Directions (954) 974-0400
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Britton was very kind, friendly, and thorough. She has a great smile and a great sense of humor. She spoke very clearly and directly. She really took her time to help us and even stayed after her office was closed. She is very smart and highly competent. We appreciate her and really feel like she cares. We are confident in her evaluation of my husband for traumatic brain injury.
About Dr. Heather Britton, MD
- Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1164584124
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Britton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Britton accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Britton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Britton speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Britton. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Britton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Britton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Britton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.