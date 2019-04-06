See All Neurologists in Margate, FL
Dr. Heather Britton, MD

Neurology
2.6 (26)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Heather Britton, MD

Dr. Heather Britton, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Margate, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Britton works at Dr Heather Britton MD in Margate, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Britton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neurology Center of North Broward
    2825 N State Road 7 Ste 207, Margate, FL 33063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 979-1212
  2. 2
    Northwest Medical Center
    2801 N State Road 7, Margate, FL 33063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 974-0400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Apr 06, 2019
    Dr. Britton was very kind, friendly, and thorough. She has a great smile and a great sense of humor. She spoke very clearly and directly. She really took her time to help us and even stayed after her office was closed. She is very smart and highly competent. We appreciate her and really feel like she cares. We are confident in her evaluation of my husband for traumatic brain injury.
    Kathie Coenen in Margate , FL — Apr 06, 2019
    About Dr. Heather Britton, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1164584124
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
