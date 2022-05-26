Dr. Heather Bryant, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bryant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heather Bryant, DDS
Offers telehealth
Dr. Heather Bryant, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Cypress, TX. They specialize in Dentistry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.
Genesis Family Dentistry13215 Grant Rd Ste 600, Cypress, TX 77429 Directions (281) 238-5288
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I hated dentists until I met Dr Bryant and her staff! They listened to my story, never judged and provided thorough and compassionate care every time I sat in the chair. I would recommend her and her staff to everyone!!!
- Dentistry
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1821153628
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
Dr. Bryant has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bryant accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bryant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bryant speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bryant. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bryant.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bryant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bryant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.