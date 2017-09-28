Dr. Heather Butler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Butler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heather Butler, MD
Overview
Dr. Heather Butler, MD is a Dermatologist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.
Locations
Fetal Diagnostic Center of Pasadena Inc.625 S Fair Oaks Ave Ste 200, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 793-7790
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Butler is always courteous and explains what is going on with my health. She listens and offers honest feedback with options best suited for me based on my needs. She is respectful and takes her time with me. My results following her treatments has always been positive. I recommend her to anyone with cystic acne or Alopecia. She has been helping me for the past three years without me having to spend a lot of money; my insurance covers everything.
About Dr. Heather Butler, MD
- Dermatology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1417927419
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Butler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Butler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Butler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Butler works at
Dr. Butler has seen patients for Dry Skin, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Butler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Butler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Butler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Butler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Butler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.