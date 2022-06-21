Overview of Dr. Heather Butts, MD

Dr. Heather Butts, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center and St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Butts works at Women's Health Texas - El Paso in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Preeclampsia and C-Section along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.