Overview of Dr. Heather Chang, MD

Dr. Heather Chang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ca|University Of California At San Diego.



Dr. Chang works at Ophthalmic Consultants Of The Capital Region in Albany, NY with other offices in Troy, NY, Clifton Park, NY, Castleton on Hudson, NY, Schenectady, NY, Arcadia, CA and City of Industry, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chorioretinal Scars, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Progressive High Myopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.