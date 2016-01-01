Dr. Heather Cook, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heather Cook, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center and East Cooper Medical Center.
MUSC Women's Health - Cannon St135 Cannon St, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
- University of California, Los Angeles. (UCLA)
- University of California, Los Angeles. (UCLA)
- University of California, Los Angeles. (UCLA)
- University Of California School Of Medicine
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
- East Cooper Medical Center
Dr. Cook has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cook accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Cook using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Cook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cook. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cook.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.