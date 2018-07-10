Dr. Cugini has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heather Cugini, MD
Overview of Dr. Heather Cugini, MD
Dr. Heather Cugini, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Southeast Hospital.
Dr. Cugini works at
Dr. Cugini's Office Locations
Southeast OB/GYN at Women First1111 N Mount Auburn Rd, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701 Directions (573) 339-1101
Hospital Affiliations
- Southeast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I'd never heard of Heather Cugini before last Sunday, July 1. My husband, 3 boys, and I were just starting our vaca when our little girl decided she would join us. Yikes! Nearly 2 hrs away from my OB, I knew we couldn't make it on time. So, we rushed to Southeast. Cugini and her staff were AMAZING. I could've hugged Cugini for, not only helping someone she didn't know but for how comfortable I felt with her. She was exactly the kind of doc I love. I'd recommend her, as well as use her again!
About Dr. Heather Cugini, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1669707113
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cugini accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cugini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cugini works at
Dr. Cugini has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Oophorectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cugini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Cugini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cugini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cugini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cugini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.