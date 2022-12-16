Dr. Heather Dealy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dealy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heather Dealy, MD
Overview of Dr. Heather Dealy, MD
Dr. Heather Dealy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wilmington, DE.
Dr. Dealy works at
Dr. Dealy's Office Locations
-
1
Eye Consultants1941 Limestone Rd Ste 200, Wilmington, DE 19808 Directions (302) 998-2333
-
2
Christiana Care Health Services Inc501 W 14th St, Wilmington, DE 19801 Directions (302) 320-6485
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dealy?
Dr. Dealy is an excellent eye doctor . I couldn't recommend her more highly. When I was having eye issues she saw me immediately and sent me to a specialist who saved my eyesight in one of my eyes. If she hadn't of been proactive I may not be able to be seeing my computer screen today to type this review!
About Dr. Heather Dealy, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Russian
- 1265424170
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dealy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dealy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dealy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dealy works at
Dr. Dealy has seen patients for Hyphema, Glaucoma Surgery and Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dealy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dealy speaks Russian.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Dealy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dealy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dealy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dealy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.