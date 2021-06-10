Dr. Deisher has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heather Deisher, MD
Overview of Dr. Heather Deisher, MD
Dr. Heather Deisher, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Birmingham, AL.
Dr. Deisher works at
Dr. Deisher's Office Locations
-
1
Brookwood Women's Health, PC2006 Brookwood Medical Ctr Dr Ste 202, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 397-8850Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 11:30am
-
2
Brookwood Medical Center2010 Brookwood Medical Ctr Dr, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 397-8850
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Deisher?
Very Kind. Explained everything to me and was patient. So happy I came in
About Dr. Heather Deisher, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1972951226
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deisher accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deisher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deisher works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Deisher. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deisher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deisher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deisher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.