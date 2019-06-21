Dr. Heather Edwards, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edwards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heather Edwards, MD
Overview of Dr. Heather Edwards, MD
Dr. Heather Edwards, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center.
Dr. Edwards works at
Dr. Edwards' Office Locations
-
1
Life Cycle Pediatrics2739 Felton Dr, Atlanta, GA 30344 Directions (404) 766-8371
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Edwards?
She is an excellent OB/GYN Doctor.
About Dr. Heather Edwards, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1629013099
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Edwards has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edwards accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edwards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Edwards works at
Dr. Edwards has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Trichomoniasis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Edwards on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Edwards. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edwards.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edwards, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edwards appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.