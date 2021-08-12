Dr. Heather Faulkner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faulkner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heather Faulkner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Heather Faulkner, MD
Dr. Heather Faulkner, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Danvers, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital and Salem Hospital.
Dr. Faulkner's Office Locations
Massachusetts General Hospital - Division of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery104 Endicott St Ste 200, Danvers, MA 01923 Directions (978) 882-6893
Massachusetts General Hospital - Plastic Surgery55 Fruit St # WACC435, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (978) 882-6893
Hospital Affiliations
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Salem Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Faulkner is professional and kind. She listens to what it is you’re looking for and she executes it. I love my results from her surgery that she did on me. She was always available if I had any follow up questions and her staff was just as amazing.
About Dr. Heather Faulkner, MD
- General Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts Gen Hosp, Harvard Univ
- Vanderbilt University Mc
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- University Of Southern California
- Plastic Surgery
