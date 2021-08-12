Overview of Dr. Heather Faulkner, MD

Dr. Heather Faulkner, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Danvers, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital and Salem Hospital.



Dr. Faulkner works at Massachusetts General Hospital - Division of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in Danvers, MA with other offices in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.