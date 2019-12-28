Dr. Heather Favorito, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Favorito is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heather Favorito, MD
Dr. Heather Favorito, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They graduated from St. George's University.
Wilmington Health, 2421 Silver Stream Ln, Wilmington, NC 28401
Medical Center Drive, 1202 Medical Center Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401. Tuesday 8:00am - 5:00pm, Wednesday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Aetna
Anthem
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
Humana
MedCost
Medicaid
Medicare
Tricare
UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Favorito continues to be the most careful and thorough doctor I have ever seen. She was able to see me for care in a timely manner when it was taking other doctors weeks or months at guessing what my health condition was. Even after moving to another city and needing something such as a refill before I get to see my next doctor, she has still provided me with excellent service over the phone or via email. She has certainly made an impact on me.
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1306199674
Residency: Winthrop - University Hospital
Fellowship: Winthrop University Hospital
- St. George's University
Dr. Favorito has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Favorito accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Favorito has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Favorito works at
Dr. Favorito has seen patients for Arthritis, and more.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Favorito. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Favorito, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Favorito appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.