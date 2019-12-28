See All Rheumatologists in Wilmington, NC
Dr. Heather Favorito, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Heather Favorito, MD

Rheumatology
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Heather Favorito, MD

Dr. Heather Favorito, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They graduated from St. George's University.

Dr. Favorito works at Wilmington Health Rheumatology in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Favorito's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Wilmington Health
    2421 Silver Stream Ln, Wilmington, NC 28401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 341-3426
  2. 2
    Medical Center Drive
    1202 Medical Center Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 815-7421
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Bone Density Scan
Arthritis
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Bone Density Scan

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Favorito?

    Dec 28, 2019
    Dr. Favorito continues to be the most careful and thorough doctor I have ever seen. She was able to see me for care in a timely manner when it was taking other doctors weeks or months at guessing what my health condition was. Even after moving to another city and needing something such as a refill before I get to see my next doctor, she has still provided me with excellent service over the phone or via email. She has certainly made an impact on me.
    Brandon — Dec 28, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Heather Favorito, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Heather Favorito, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Favorito to family and friends

    Dr. Favorito's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Favorito

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Heather Favorito, MD.

    About Dr. Heather Favorito, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306199674
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Winthrop - University Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Winthrop University Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • St. George's University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Heather Favorito, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Favorito is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Favorito has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Favorito has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Favorito works at Wilmington Health Rheumatology in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Dr. Favorito’s profile.

    Dr. Favorito has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Favorito on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Favorito. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Favorito.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Favorito, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Favorito appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Heather Favorito, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.