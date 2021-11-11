Dr. Heather Fishel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fishel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heather Fishel, MD
Overview
Dr. Heather Fishel, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine.
Dr. Fishel works at
Locations
-
1
University of Alabama Knollwood Physicians Group2451 University Hospital Dr, Mobile, AL 36617 Directions (251) 470-5890
-
2
Stanton Road Clinic575 Stanton Rd, Mobile, AL 36617 Directions (251) 471-7207
-
3
Mobile Diagnostic Center - Midtown2505 Old Shell Rd, Mobile, AL 36607 Directions (251) 660-6400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fishel?
Dr. Fishel is very thorough and takes time to listen to problems and concerns.
About Dr. Heather Fishel, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1487049300
Education & Certifications
- University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fishel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fishel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fishel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fishel works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Fishel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fishel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fishel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fishel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.