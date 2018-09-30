Dr. Heather Ford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heather Ford, MD
Overview
Dr. Heather Ford, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.
Locations
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (781) 744-5100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent health care provider. Very professional. Had some minor surgery done and I can't speak highly enough about the great treatment and care I received from her and her staff. Would definitely recommend her to others.
About Dr. Heather Ford, MD
- General Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1760653141
Education & Certifications
- Tufts University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ford. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ford.
