Overview

Dr. Heather Ford, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Ford works at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.