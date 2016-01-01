Overview of Dr. Heather Gallo, MD

Dr. Heather Gallo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Shrewsbury, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Umass Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Gallo works at Shrewsbury Internal Medicine in Shrewsbury, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.