Overview of Dr. Heather Grothe, MD

Dr. Heather Grothe, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Virginia and Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Grothe works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building in Duluth, MN with other offices in Hermantown, MN and Virginia, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.