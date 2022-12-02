See All Dermatologists in Fairhope, AL
Dr. Heather Haley, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (36)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Heather Haley, MD is a Dermatologist in Fairhope, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from The University of Alabama School of Medicine in Birmingham - M.D..

Dr. Haley works at Haley Dermatology in Fairhope, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Haley Dermatology
    202 Rock Creek Pkwy, Fairhope, AL 36532 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 928-3844

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Itchy Skin
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Skin Cancer
Itchy Skin
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Skin Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Care Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Injection Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pellevé® RF Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 02, 2022
    I have used Dr. Haley & staff for 7 years. They are awesome.
    Terry M — Dec 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Heather Haley, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English
    • 1063493716
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Dermatology - University of Alabama in Birmingham
    • The University of Alabama School of Medicine in Birmingham - M.D.
    • University of Alabama - BS in Microbiology
    • Dermatology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Heather Haley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Haley has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Haley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Haley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

