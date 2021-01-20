Dr. Heather Harle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heather Harle, MD
Overview of Dr. Heather Harle, MD
Dr. Heather Harle, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lancaster, PA.
Dr. Harle's Office Locations
Lg Health Physicians Neurology2150 Harrisburg Pike Ste 200, Lancaster, PA 17601 Directions (717) 396-9167
Lancaster General Hospital555 N Duke St, Lancaster, PA 17602 Directions (717) 544-5008
Hospital Affiliations
- Lancaster General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Harle is an outstanding diagnostician, insightful and learned, an excellent listener and a compassionate, empathetic and caring physician.
About Dr. Heather Harle, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1992919138
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harle has seen patients for Myasthenia Gravis and Vitamin B Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Harle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.