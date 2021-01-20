Overview of Dr. Heather Harle, MD

Dr. Heather Harle, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lancaster, PA.



Dr. Harle works at Lg Health Physicians Neurology in Lancaster, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Myasthenia Gravis and Vitamin B Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.