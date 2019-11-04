Dr. Heather Gabai Hernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gabai Hernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heather Gabai Hernandez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Heather Gabai Hernandez, MD
Dr. Heather Gabai Hernandez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Oregon Health Sciences University|Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med|University of Miami and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital and Broward Health Coral Springs.
Dr. Gabai Hernandez's Office Locations
Omega Women's Care5695 Coral Ridge Dr, Coral Springs, FL 33076 Directions (954) 691-3717
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- Broward Health Coral Springs
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gabai is an incredible doctor! She is the first OBGYN that I feel comfortable discussing all of my concerns with. Heather is extremely intelligent and is willing to talk through every course of treatment. When I see her she makes me feel like I am her only patient. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Heather Gabai Hernandez, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1891082459
Education & Certifications
- Orlando Health
- Orlando Health
- Oregon Health Sciences University|Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med|University of Miami
Omega Women's Care
