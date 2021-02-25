Dr. Heather Holden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heather Holden, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cabarrus, Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Arthritis & Osteoporosis Consultants Of The Carolinas1918 Randolph Rd Ste 600, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 936-0875
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Cabarrus
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I see Dr. Heather Holden through novant. I HIGHLY recommend her. I actually saw a different rheumatologist before her and they listened terribly and pacified me. (I don’t want to put anyone down so I am choosing not to broadcast the name). I thankfully got switched to dr Holden and it was life changing. She found things the other doctor hadn’t and not only got me a proper diagnosis she also referred me to an awesome physical therapist who specializes in hyper mobility disorders like mine.
- Rheumatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
- Rheumatology
Dr. Holden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Holden works at
Dr. Holden has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Holden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.