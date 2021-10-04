Overview of Dr. Heather Horton, MD

Dr. Heather Horton, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Roswell, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Meharry Medical College and is affiliated with Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.



Dr. Horton works at Wellstar Neurology in Roswell, GA with other offices in Waterville, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, Concussion and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.