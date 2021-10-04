Dr. Heather Horton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heather Horton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Heather Horton, MD
Dr. Heather Horton, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Roswell, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Meharry Medical College and is affiliated with Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.
Dr. Horton works at
Dr. Horton's Office Locations
-
1
Wellstar Neurology2500 Hospital Blvd Ste 440, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (770) 410-4649
-
2
Inland Neurology246 Kennedy Memorial Dr Ste 101, Waterville, ME 04901 Directions (207) 861-7050
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar North Fulton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Horton?
Amazing Doctor loves to check on patients & keeps a great smile on her face! Black Excellence!!!
About Dr. Heather Horton, MD
- Neurology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1861754657
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis
- Meharry Medical College
- Stillman College
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Horton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Horton accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Horton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Horton works at
Dr. Horton has seen patients for Headache, Concussion and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Horton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Horton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.