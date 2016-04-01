Dr. Janney has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heather Janney, DPM
Overview of Dr. Heather Janney, DPM
Dr. Heather Janney, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Podiatry, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital and MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center.
Columbia5500 Knoll North Dr Ste 440, Columbia, MD 21045 Directions (410) 730-0970
Hospital Affiliations
- Howard County General Hospital
- MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Dr Janney was in my opinion an EXCEPTIONAL doctor - she was compassionate, sensitive, caring, friendly and her doctor bed-side maker was very professional. If you are looking for a professional podiatrist that you know will take good care of your medical condition of your feet, Dr Heather Janney is your doctor - You will not be disappointed - Guaranteed !!!!
- 11 years of experience
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Janney has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Janney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
