Overview of Dr. Heather Janney, DPM

Dr. Heather Janney, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Podiatry, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital and MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center.



Dr. Janney works at Podiatry Associates in Columbia, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.