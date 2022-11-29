Dr. Heather Jereb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jereb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heather Jereb, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Heather Jereb, MD
Dr. Heather Jereb, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine at Peoria and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Dr. Jereb works at
Dr. Jereb's Office Locations
-
1
Grand Rapids Women's Health555 Midtowne St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 588-1200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jereb?
Dr. Jereb is incredible. Not only has she taken great care of my health, but also she is lovely to speak with at every appointment. It’s rare to find a doctor that combines such personal touches and care for a patient as a person with outstanding quality of medical care. I have had complicated health problems and she has addressed them all. Because of her we have a beautiful baby boy. I highly recommend her to anyone looking for a specialist.
About Dr. Heather Jereb, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1720390511
Education & Certifications
- Grand Rapids Medical Education Partners
- University of Illinois College of Medicine at Peoria
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jereb has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jereb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jereb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jereb works at
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Jereb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jereb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jereb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jereb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.