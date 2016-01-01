Dr. Heather Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heather Johnson, MD
Overview of Dr. Heather Johnson, MD
Dr. Heather Johnson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Medstar Georgetown University Hospital, Sibley Memorial Hospital and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.
Dr. Johnson works at
Dr. Johnson's Office Locations
Chevy Chase Office5550 Friendship Blvd Ste 210, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (202) 331-1740
Reiter and Hill Pllc1133 21st St NW Ste 200, Washington, DC 20036 Directions (301) 654-5700
Drs. Erkenbeckskillingkowalskicooper1145 19th St NW Ste 410, Washington, DC 20036 Directions (202) 331-1740
Friendship Heights Rehabilitation Center LLC5530 Wisconsin Ave Ste 604, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 654-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Georgetown University Hospital
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
About Dr. Heather Johnson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1467509828
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
