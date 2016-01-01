Overview of Dr. Heather Johnson, MD

Dr. Heather Johnson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Medstar Georgetown University Hospital, Sibley Memorial Hospital and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.



Dr. Johnson works at CHEVY CHASE OFFICE in Chevy Chase, MD with other offices in Washington, DC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.