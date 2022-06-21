Dr. Heather Jones, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heather Jones, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. Heather Jones, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Corbin, KY.
Dr. Jones works at
Total Foot and Ankle205 S Kentucky Ave, Corbin, KY 40701 Directions (606) 280-7131Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Adventhealth Manchester
- Saint Joseph London
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Jones has been treating me for a few years. I find her very friendly and easy to talk to. She in definitely very knowledgeable and can relay the information in a patient friendly manner.
- Podiatry
- English
- 1720323249
