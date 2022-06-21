Overview of Dr. Heather Jones, DPM

Dr. Heather Jones, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Corbin, KY.



Dr. Jones works at Total Foot and Ankle in Corbin, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.