Overview of Dr. Heather Lake, DO

Dr. Heather Lake, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Lake works at OhioHealth Orthopedic Surgeons in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.