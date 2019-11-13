Overview

Dr. Heather Lampel, MD is a Dermatologist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health.



Dr. Lampel works at Sona Dermatology & MedSpa in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.