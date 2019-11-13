Dr. Heather Lampel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lampel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heather Lampel, MD
Dr. Heather Lampel, MD is a Dermatologist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health.
The Dermatology Center of Raleigh9104 Falls of Neuse Rd Ste 310, Raleigh, NC 27615 Directions (919) 859-1961Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Best derm I’ve ever seen, and I’m a metastatic melanoma patient. Two docs said two sites were nothing. She said, pretty sure these are both basal cell carcinomas, biopsied, and both were. She’s the best I’ve worked with in the area, and I’ve seen a few over the past 25 years since initial melanoma.
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
Dr. Lampel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lampel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lampel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lampel has seen patients for Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lampel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lampel speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lampel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lampel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lampel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lampel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.