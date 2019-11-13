See All Dermatologists in Raleigh, NC
Super Profile

Dr. Heather Lampel, MD

Dermatology
4.6 (11)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Heather Lampel, MD is a Dermatologist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health.

Dr. Lampel works at Sona Dermatology & MedSpa in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Dermatology Center of Raleigh
    9104 Falls of Neuse Rd Ste 310, Raleigh, NC 27615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 859-1961
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 2:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dermatitis
Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Dermatitis
Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Heather Lampel, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1366520447
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Heather Lampel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lampel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lampel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lampel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lampel works at Sona Dermatology & MedSpa in Raleigh, NC. View the full address on Dr. Lampel’s profile.

    Dr. Lampel has seen patients for Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lampel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lampel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lampel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lampel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lampel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

