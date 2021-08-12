Dr. Heather Lee, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heather Lee, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Heather Lee, DO
Dr. Heather Lee, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital, Munson Medical Center, Otsego Memorial Hospital and Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Epilepsy and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
- 1 3865 W Front St Ste 4, Traverse City, MI 49684 Directions (231) 642-5706
-
2
Bay Area Urology Associates PC3922 Cedar Run Rd, Traverse City, MI 49684 Directions (231) 392-0430
-
3
Grand Traverse Surgery3537 W Front St Ste A, Traverse City, MI 49684 Directions (231) 935-9700
Hospital Affiliations
- Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital
- Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital
- Munson Medical Center
- Otsego Memorial Hospital
- Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
She was so great. Very knowledgeable, personable, and explained everything very well. She listened to my symptoms very intently and made me feel comfortable the whole time. I couldn’t recommend her enough!
About Dr. Heather Lee, DO
- Neurology
- English
- 1871754085
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Epilepsy and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.