Overview of Dr. Heather Lefkowitz, MD

Dr. Heather Lefkowitz, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Christ Hospital, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.



Dr. Lefkowitz works at The Nephrology Group, P.A. in West Orange, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.