Overview of Dr. Heather Lewis, MD

Dr. Heather Lewis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Albany, IN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Lewis works at OB-GYN Associates of Southern Indiana in New Albany, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Miscarriages and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.