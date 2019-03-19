Dr. Heather Lewis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heather Lewis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Heather Lewis, MD
Dr. Heather Lewis, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Uniontown, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital.
Dr. Lewis works at
Dr. Lewis' Office Locations
-
1
Summa Physicians Inc1835 Franks Pkwy, Uniontown, OH 44685 Directions (330) 899-2460
-
2
Summa Physicians - Behavioral Health444 N Main St Fl 6, Akron, OH 44310 Directions (330) 379-8190
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron City Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lewis?
Dr. Lewis is a kind, compassionate and understanding doctor. She is one of the good ones!
About Dr. Heather Lewis, MD
- Psychiatry
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1902040256
Education & Certifications
- OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lewis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lewis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lewis works at
Dr. Lewis has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Anxiety and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lewis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lewis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lewis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.