Overview of Dr. Heather Lewis, MD

Dr. Heather Lewis, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Uniontown, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital.



Dr. Lewis works at Summa Physicians - Urgent Care Medicine in Uniontown, OH with other offices in Akron, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Anxiety and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.