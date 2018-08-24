Overview

Dr. Heather Licke, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Saint Francis, KS. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / DULUTH CAMPUS and is affiliated with Goodland Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Licke works at Cheyenne County Hospital in Saint Francis, KS. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.